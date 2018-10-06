Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac are exes who stay friends.

Getty Images

The former couple, who shares 4-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac, was spotted having dinner at Henry at the Life Hotel in New York City, Page Six reported on Saturday.

Scarlett and Romain split in 2017 after less than three years of marriage. When they announced their divorce, they vowed to stay friendly.

"We remain close friends and co-parents with a shared commitment to raising our daughter in a loving and compassionate environment," they said in a statement.

Scarlett is currently dating "SNL" star Colin Jost.

"She's pretty cool," Colin said last year of his lady love. "It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome."