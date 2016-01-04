Rebound romance? Scott Disick may be off the market and it isn't Kourtney Kardashian who has him locked down.

According to multiple outlets, the reality star is dating Swedish model Lina Sandberg.

"He's seen her a few times in L.A. and thinks she's really hot," a source told Us Weekly. "He's definitely interested and seeing where it goes."

A source told People Magazine, "They've been spending time together recently."

Like Scott, Lina is no stranger to the spotlight. She's listed as working for the prestigious Ford models agency, as well as Wilhelmina Models.

It's not known how the two initially met, but she recently appeared in a music video for Diddy featuring Scott's buddy French Montana.

Lina is was reportedly born in Sweden but now resides in Los Angeles.

The romance is surprising in that many people assumed that Scott and Kourtney would eventually get back together, and they certainly still could, but even she moved on from her boyfriend of nine years and the father of her three children.

Last month it was widely reported that Kourtney hooked up with Justin Bieber, but that it was more of a fling. That theory would go along with Justin's Instagram account over the weekend in which he posted an image of him and Hailey Baldwin kissing.

Scott was reportedly upset about Kourtney's fling.

Perhaps this new romance is what he needs to lead a healthy life. On the most recent episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," filmed several months ago, Scott teared up and admitted that he was unhappy and had suicidal thoughts.

"If I didn't have those kids, I would kill myself," he said. "But I have them and I'm going to be here and I'm going to make it right for them. I just hope that somehow … God can like, give me a chance or us a chance at this."