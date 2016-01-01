Welcome back to Instagram, Lamar Odom!

On Dec. 31, 2015, Lamar's son, Lamar Odom Jr., posted the first social pic of the former basketball star since he was found unconscious after reportedly overdosing at a Las Vegas brothel in October 2015. Lamar is currently recovering at a Los Angeles hospital.

"Christmas with my pops," he captioned the Instagram photo, which featured Lamar, Lamar Jr., and Lamar's daughter, Destiny. "Here's to 2016. Blessed." Lamar Jr. and Destiny are Lamar's children with ex-wife, Liza Morales.

Lamar's estranged wife, Khloe Kardashian, visited Lamar in the hospital over Christmas and recently tweeted to her fans about her chaotic 2015, saying "Please be safe my loves!!! Have the most blessed new year!!! 2015 I won't miss you AT ALL!!! Cheers to 2016."

We hope this is just the beginning of seeing Lamar happy and healthy in the new year.