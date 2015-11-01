Selena Gomez could not have been more excited to introduce her pal Amy Schumer's Hollywood Comedy Award during the Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 1, 2015!

The "Come and Get it" singer started out by saying she knows Amy would've loved her BFF Jennifer Lawrence to introducer her, but how happy Selena was that things went her way that night.

"Basically what I'm saying is, I am really happy that Jennifer Lawrence wasn't able to do this tonight," Selena said on stage to Amy Schumer. "Because I love you!"

But that wasn't all, Selena Gomez's gushing continued. "You've inspired me to not take myself too seriously," Selena said. "When I sit on my couch sort of endlessly depressed about certain things, you've constantly made me feel like I'm a bad-ass. Though most of the time I am not. You say the things I wish I could say. And you never, ever make me feel bad for anything I do in my personal life. Even though you don't know me. So it's fine. Let me make it clear, I'm a huge fan!"

Turns out the feeling is mutual. When Amy Schumer appeared on stage, she told Selena: "I didn't ask Jen, Selena, you're my first choice."

Can we be a fly on the wall when Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer all get together next?