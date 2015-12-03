Selena Gomez just can't stop being linked to Canadians.

The Disney star, always seemingly off-and-on with Justin Bieber, was rumored to be hooking up with Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson this week. The evidence of a romance was sketchy, at best, though.

The rumor mill churned after Selena "liked" and commented on a few of the Toronto native's Instagram photos. It's believed that the two met via Julianne Hough, who is engaged to fellow Capitals player Brooks Laich.

But, according to the Washington Post, there isn't much to this romance, as Tom is dating Canadian professional volleyball player, 22-year-old Taylor Pischke. Over the weekend, Taylor even Tweeted a photo from the Capitals hockey game.

Now that that's settled, let's move onto The Biebs. Does anyone really know what's happening there? Do they even know?

The "Sorry" singer sent the social media world into a frenzy this week after posting a photo to Instagram of he and Selena riding an ATV with no caption. Many people, even Drake, thought that the image was new and it was evidence that they were back on. However, Justin tried to maintain some order and eventually captioned it "just a throwback calm down."

Maybe the reports of Selena and Tom got to Justin, though, as he posted several follow up images of himself playing hockey.

Curiosity about Jelena has peaked recently after the two were spotted walking the streets of Los Angeles in November. Earlier in the month, he serenaded Selena with "My Girl." They later slow danced to Lionel Richie's "Easy."

Neither Justin, nor Selena, nor Tom, for that matter, have commented, and it doesn't seem like they will.

Recently Selena said she didn't want to talk about her former (or should we say current?) love.

"I'm just tired of talking about it," she told InStyle UK. "I never intended for my life to become a tabloid story."