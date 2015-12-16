Selena Gomez shows off her hot bikini bod on Instagram
Wow!
Selena Gomez looks smokin' hot in this teeny tiny black bikini selfie on Dec. 16.
The singer captioned the Instagram pic, "comin soon @stevenkleinstudio hehe."
While we have no real idea what Selena was up to, we do know that Selena seems to be enjoying her life.
Just last week the 23-year-old singer has been linked to both her on-again-off-again ex Justin Bieber and One Direction singer Niall Horan.
Keep livin' that good life, Selena!
