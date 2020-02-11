Ever since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in fall 2018, Selma Blair knew her life would be filled with good days and bad days. Tuesday, she says, was a bad day.

As she often does, the actress, 47, took to Instagram to share her feelings, posting a photo of her slumped over in fetal position.

"This is the thing. I feel sick. This is what happens. There is no bright light of glamour. Of course. It is long nights. Almost all nights," she wrote. "My muscles in my face and neck are in spasm. Or so tight I can't even find a way to stretch. And I have been trying for three hours. On the ground stretching."

She even sarcastically thanked her son, Arthur, for giving her the stomach flu.

"And I am even more sideways now. For now. But I am not killed by it. I am strong enough not to be taken down any more than the average bear. That's great news. Excellent reassurance. I recover. I stepped wrong last week. In the street. I don't remember it happening. Or the pain. I was told," she continued. "And my ankle is sprained and it makes me feel even more fragile. A simple ankle sprain."

The cruel thing about Selma's MS fight is that things can change with virtually no notice. Over the weekend, she posted a fun throwback picture with Jake Gyllenhaal from 20 years ago. Paparazzi photographers saw her seemingly happy on Monday during an ice cream date with her boyfriend Ron Carlson.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In her post on Tuesday, Salma acknowledged that she's "lucky on a million counts."

"I am still feeling alone and vulnerable and scared about the future as a single mom. I'm not dying any more than anyone. I am just hurting. It feels like I am just breaking down. So there's a truth to give to anyone else feeling this way," she said. "It's just miserable. And scary. To feel unwell. I am so sorry. This is just me to you. In the early hours of the morning. Cause I don't know what else to do and I want so much to do better. May the silver lining surround us all. And guide us out of the darkest. Thank you all for being the biggest loves. I am in a slow time. I need to recover. I want to recover. And I don't know what that even really means. 💛. I send you all a reassuring warmth. We all need it."

Her post prompted many of her A-list pals to comment with support.

"Your pain translates in pure truth ... honesty...guts...strength and beauty....," Kim Basinger commented. "You sprinkle flecks of reassurance and hope over so many with your words......You have no idea...God Bless you Selma ..A ray of The brightest ..purest light sent to you for a gentle recovery....Love and thank you..."