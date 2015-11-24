All isn't well and all is definitely not ending well, either!

Less than a year after tying the knot, "Shahs Of Sunset" star Jessica Parido has filed for divorce from husband Mike Shouhed amid allegations that he's cheated on her with multiple women.

Jessica told InTouch magazine that he cheated on her six months after saying "I do."

"Barely six months after our [March 29] wedding, I found endless texts with different girls that he would meet up with and have sex with. There were graphic text messages about sex and his penis size. It was disgusting," she said. "When I confronted him, he denied it and tried to make me feel like I was crazy, all the while erasing the messages off iCloud."

On Nov. 20, she officially filed for divorce, but documents revealed that the couple had separated four months after their lavish wedding. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Mike has yet to comment, but on the day that the divorce documents were filed, he posted a picture on Facebook of himself smiling at an art gallery without a wedding band on his finger. He captioned the image, "Always remember to be happy because you never know who's out there falling in love with your smile."

Perhaps the alleged text messages lends credence to a show storyline in which Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi has accused Mike of trying to have sex with her. Another storyline suggested that he had sex with GG's sister on the day that he and Jessica got engaged, although he vigorously denied that.

"I can't believe I was so naive. I really thought I knew him -- we were together for five years before we wed," Jessica said. "Now divorce is my only option. I need to start putting my life back together. Mike is remorseful. He wants me back. But that will never happen."