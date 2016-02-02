Gorgeous! Shakira's hips don't lie and neither does her Instagram account!

The singer took to her social media account on Feb. 2 to tell her 16 million followers that its her birthday.

"Birthday bun / Una ducha y a celebrar mi cumple! Shak," the 39-year-old captioned the snap showing her with her curly up.

In her image, the singer was makeup free, smiling and looking as beautiful as ever. It's as authentic a photo as you'll see of any international superstar.

Late January/early February is a special time for Shakira, as she shares a birthday with her husband Gerard Piqué. To be fair, this year's birthday for the icon probably won't be as special as her 38th birthday, as that was the day that she and Gerard took home their newborn son, Sasha Piqué Mebarak.

Last week, her bundle of joy was on the forefront of her mind, as he turned 1 on Jan. 29. "Thank you so much for all the birthday messages you sent to Sasha yesterday!," she tweeted on Jan. 30.