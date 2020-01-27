"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador is mourning the loss of Christina Mauser, who was aboard Kobe Bryant's helicopter when it crashed on Sunday.

Mauser coached the reality TV star's three daughters in middle school.

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After the girl's basketball coach was identified as a victim in the tragic crash, Shannon shared a team photo that included Mauser and her 17-year-old daughter Sophie.

"Christina Mauser. An incredible coach and amazing influence on all three of my daughters that played basketball in middle school. And amazing mother of 3 children," Shannon wrote. "Our greatest sympathies go out to @sinatrabigband and his family. The Beador girls are devastated. Sending our prayers to the Mauser family…"

Sophie posted a tribute to her late coach, as well, writing on her Instagram Story, "I will forever be heartbroken … Your spirit and passion for basketball was so inspiring to me. I wish I could give you a big hug one last time. You will forever be my june bug. Praying for your family. Rest easy."

Adeline Beador, Shannon's 15-year-old daughter, thanked the basketball coach at Harbor Day School for "always caring about me and being my second mom." She added that Mauser "shaped me into who i am, i am heartbroken."

In addition to Mauser, the helicopter crash took the life of Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.