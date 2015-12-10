Can you hear me now? Shia LaBeouf is no stranger to bizarre behavior and "art" performances, but his latest really has him burning up the phone lines.

The eclectic actor is encouraging the public to call him and "touch his soul."

Shia and two other artists have set up a call center in Liverpool's Fact gallery as part of the #TouchMySoul exhibition. From Dec. 10-13, the three of them will field calls from anyone and everyone who has something to say.

The entire thing is being live steamed on http://touchmysoul.net so you can watch the live exhibit. It seems that no question is off the table.

In the early hours of his so-called art exhibition, Shia was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and a headset while talking to fans.

Shia, of course, has a history of doing strange things and pawning them off as art. Who can forget the time he showed up on a red carpet with a paper bag over his head that read "I am not famous anymore." There was also his strange art exhibit in Los Angeles were he said no words (he later said he was raped at the art installation.) Then, just last month, he spent 72 hours watching every one of his movies.

Shia has said that he was encouraged to try performance art by director Lars von Trier.

"The guys I always looked up to, Daniel Day-Lewis, Sean Penn, I loved the myths I heard about how their performances were created," Shia told The Guardian. "I thought, 'Oh man, it would be great if you could see the process, you'd enjoy the performance a bit more.'"

He continued, "That's why I turned to performance art, because it's just about the process. It's all aired out."