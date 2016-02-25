Simon Cowell makes a massive donation to help a young cancer patient, plus more news

Simon Cowell steps up to help young cancer patient

Despite his "X-Factor" rep, Simon Cowell is far from heartless -- a fact he recently proved with a massive donation to a young cancer patient. Having learned British toddler Kian Musgrove is fighting for his life again after an aggressive form of cancer returned, Simon called Kian's mom, Kat, and said he wanted to donate (the equivalent of) about $36,000 to his cause. The reality star also offered to cover the cost of a trip to the United States so Kian could see a specialist, according to the Chronicle Live. "I'm still trying to get my head around it all," said Kat. "He was so nice and kind and just said he wanted to do something to help."

