Singer-songwriter Kelsy Karter is a huge Harry Styles fan who, a week and a half ago, revealed to her social media followers that she'd figured out a good gift to celebrate the former One Direction singer's 25th birthday on Feb. 1.

"Finally know what I'm getting Harry for his birthday....," she tweeted on Jan. 18.

On Jan. 26, she revealed her, uh, present. And it's not what anyone was expecting.

"mama, look what i made me do," she captioned two photos she posted on Twitter and Instagram revealing a huge tattoo of Harry's face on her right cheek!

Fans were not exactly impressed with the face tattoo, which Kelsy credits to Los Angeles tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste at The California Dream tattoo shop.

While many debated whether or not the inking is real, others criticized the artwork. "omgg it doesn't even look like him tho," one tweeted in response. Others clearly shared that sentiment: "I thought it was the kid from stranger things shdkdj," wrote another commenter on Twitter. Yet another had a polite suggestion: "i heard the fenty concealers are really good."

Kelsy has made no secret of her obsession with the British pop star and former teen heartthrob. On Jan 1, she tweeted, "It's 2019 and harry Styles is still the best looking human."

In a July 2018 interview with i-D magazine, she explained why she admires Harry so much. "What I love about him from a professional standpoint is that he was the poppiest of pop stars, and then he went off on his own and made a classic rock album. For someone like me who wants to live in that world who hasn't been in a boy band, he has opened the door for me," she explained. "He's introduced the kids to the kind of music I want to make. For that, I'm really grateful."

"I also just want his career," she added. "I feel like I'm a female version. I actually moved to America to act, and music became my main thing. Rock 'n' roll is my passion. I really want to work with him. Let's work, Harry. Where you at? Mark my words: I'm getting a song on his album."

Coincidentally, Kelsy has written for Harry's former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik. "When you write songs to pitch to an artist, very rarely does the artist you envision for it pick it up," she told i-D. "Within three months of pitching the song to Zayn, he wanted it and picked it up. I've heard his version, but it has yet to come out."