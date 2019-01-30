The singer who got Harry Styles' face tattooed on her cheek last week is speaking out as to why.

"I just wear my heart on my cheek and I couldn't really control what went on from there," Kelsy Karter said during a discussion with The Edge Afternoon Show. "As a fellow musician, I really respect what he's doing for rock 'n' roll. I'm a female in the modern day movement of rock 'n' roll and he's exposed the kids to sounds they might have not otherwise heard."

"Because he came from the pop world and did a rock 'n' roll album, it's opened doors for people like me," she continued. "I really respect what he's doing and love what he's doing — and he's nice to look at."

Kelsy sent shockwaves through pop culture on Jan. 26 when she showed of her new tattoo, which took up her entire right cheek.

"Mama, look what i made me do," she captioned the Instagram photo.

It's unknown if Harry and Kelsy have ever met, but she has long fawned over the former One Direction singer, telling i-D back last year, "What I love about him from a professional standpoint is that he was the poppiest of pop stars, and then he went off on his own and made a classic rock album."

MJ Photos/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"For someone like me who wants to live in that world who hasn't been in a boy band, he has opened the door for me. He's introduced the kids to the kind of music I want to make," she said. "For that, I'm really grateful. I also just want his career. I feel like I'm a female version. I actually moved to America to act, and music became my main thing. Rock 'n' roll is my passion. I really want to work with him. Let's work, Harry. Where you at? Mark my words: I'm getting a song on his album."