Someone check Sir Patrick Stewart's driver's license, because there is no way a 75-year-old man has this kind of body!

The entertainment legend celebrated his Golden Globes nomination for his role as Walter Blunt in "Blunt Talk" by posting a photo to Instagram, showing him overjoyed. But, it's his fit body that could have him smiling more.

"Dear #HFPA, I am so overjoyed by my @goldenglobes nomination I decided to coordinate my look today. #aquasocks," he captioned the idyllic image that shows him on a Jamaican beach with a what appears to be a red alcoholic beverage in his right hand.

Patrick was surely referring to his red hued drinks, swimsuit and aquasocks when he spoke of his color matching skills, but his muscles are all we see -- he's ripped!

The former "Star Trek" star dons sunglasses and a smile while he flexes for the camera. His biceps are insanely defined and his tummy is flat with just the hint of six-pack. Again, this man is 75 years old!

Maybe the trick is in his diet. On Dec. 7, Patrick posted an image of he and wife Sunny Ozell sipping on fruity drinks.

"Man, the smoothies they make in Jamaica are somehow A LOT more delicious than the ones in Los Angeles #breakfast," he wrote.

Patrick is pretty aware that he doesn't look his age. In August, while participating in a Reddit (Ask Me Anything), someone asked how he stayed so youthful despite qualifying for social security.

He said, "Well the great man Sigmund Freud said the most important things for a happy and long life were love and work and I've had a cornucopia of both."