Soap opera actor Nathaniel Marston remains in critical condition and his heart has stopped twice as he continues to fight for his life following a car accident.

If he is able to survive, he will "most likely live out his life as a quadriplegic," his rep said.

"Marston underwent surgery November 4, and doctors were initially positive about the outcome. However, in the early morning hours of November 5 his heart stopped on two separate occasions requiring doctors to use an external pacemaker to regulate his heartbeat," his rep said in a statement. "He remains in critical condition, fighting pneumonia, a heart infection and irregular pulse."

The "One Life to Live" star has been in the hospital ever since being involved in a horrific car accident on Oct. 30 in Reno, Nevada. It was initially believed that Nathaniel could recover his upper body functions, but that now seems like a very remote possibility.

His family members are remaining by his side and his mother has continued to give updates about her son on her Facebook page, despite admitting she had a "complete mental meltdown" about her son's condition.

Earlier this week she said doctors wanted to drill two holes in Nathaniel's head to drain fluid.

"Hello Dear Friends and Family...No change today…," she wrote on Nov. 10. "Another rough day... Nate is scheduled for a brain scan tonight and if fluid has not dissipated he will have surgery to reduce pressure on brain on Wed Nov 11. Doing my best to remain strong. Must rest now... Thank you soo much for your love , kindness, prayers and positive and generous support. It really means so much to me.. Sending all of you love, light and Gods blessings."