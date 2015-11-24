That's a sparkler!

Sofia Vergara showed off the newest addition to her left hand, a beautiful wedding band from husband Joe Manganiello.

Jofia, as they are now officially dubbed, smiled at brunch with Sofia's 23-year-old son Manolo, who posted the picture of the three on Instagram.

"Try not to cry, try not to cry...#SunGlassesSavedMyLife #Jofía #CoupleOfTheCentury," he wrote. "#SuchAShameTheyreNotBetterLooking #PapaJoeVol2 #TheWaffle."

The happy newlyweds tied the knot in front of friends and family at The Breakers Palm Beach, a luxe 140-acre resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 22, 2015.

Sofia, 43, stunned in a curve-hugging dress by Zuhair Murad, while Joe, 38, sported a tux by John Varvatos. Jeweler Lorraine Schwartz designed their wedding rings.

The entire weekend was a celebration, and so it's no surprise that the morning after the wedding was also a good time for all.

The couple had a Bloody Mary station and cups of "Joe" for their guests.

Talk about a great way to wake up from this dream wedding!