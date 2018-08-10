"Star Trek" legend Nichelle Nichols has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ obtained documents filed in the 85-year-old's conservatorship in which Dr. Meena Makhijani, who specializes in osteopathic medicine, states that Nichelle has "moderate progressive dementia." Nichelle has been Dr. Makhijani's patient for several years.

Court documents also stated that the actress "has major impairment of her short-term memory and moderate impairment of understanding abstract concepts, sense of time, place and immediate recall," TMZ said.

There is some good news. Dr. Makhijani indicated that there is no "apparent impairment for things like long-term memory, orientation of her body, comprehension, verbal communication, concentration, recognition of familiar people, as well as ability to reason logically and plan actions," TMZ said.

Nichelle rose to prominence in the 1960s after staring as Lieutenant Uhura in "Star Trek."

Paramount Television/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Eariler this year, Nichols' son Kyle Johnson indicated that his mom had dementia and had four fiduciaries assigned to her as conservators to prevent others from taking advantage of her.

In legal documents filed in May, Kyle said the fiduciaries were necessary because her dementia was "impacting her executive functioning" and made her "susceptible to undue influence."

He added, "Certain individuals have unduly exerted themselves into Ms. Nichols' life to her detriment."