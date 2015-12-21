The fallout and the hilarity stemming from the 2015 Miss Universe pageant hasn't subsided -- and that's really, really unfortunate for Steve Harvey.

Unless you've been living under a rock, Steve Harvey is having a really bad day … after having a worse evening Sunday night. While hosting the pageant, the affable funny man mistakenly named Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, the winner.

So, now donning the sash and crown, there she was, Miss… Oh wait.

And then the awkwardness began.

"Ok folks, I have to apologize," the defeated host said as Ariadna waved to the adoring crowd, flowers in hand, believing that she was declared the winner (because she was, albeit accidentally.) "The first runner up is Colombia. Miss Universe 2015 is Philippines."

Ariadna had to simply stand there and literally watch her moment of grace be snatched away from her.

Just like that, the crown switched heads and the sash switched continents, now owned by Pia Wurtzbach. And, just like that, the Internet responded as it usually does.

Within minutes, Steve became the butt of too many jokes to count, and his face has been on hundreds, if not thousands, of hilarious memes in the hours following his gaffe.

"I'd like to apologize wholeheartedly to Miss Colombia & Miss Philippines for my huge mistake. I feel terrible," he tweeted after the incident. "Secondly, I'd like to apologize to the viewers at that I disappointed as well. Again it was an honest mistake. I don't want to take away from this amazing night and pageant. As well as the wonderful contestants. They were all amazing."

The two women at the center of the international incident have yet to speak. However, it doesn't appear that there is bad blood between them. In fact, Pia (the real Miss Universe) said she saw a tearful Ariadna (Miss Universe for about two minutes) backstage, but she didn't approach.

"She was crying and then there was a crowd around her, the girls who were comforting her," Pia told Entertainment Tonight of the backstage scene following the bizarre ending. "I was actually very close to her already, but I decided that maybe it was bad timing to do it now -- to apologize to her for what happened. So maybe I'll do that in the future."

Ariadna has received much support from fellow countrymen. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos originally tweeted his congratulations in the seconds following Ariadna's supposed win, only to have to tweet again.

"For us you'll always be our Miss Universe," he wrote at Miss Colombia. "We feel very proud."

Sofia Vergara, a fellow Colombian, posted a photo of Miss Colombia donning the crown, captioning the snap, "Still the queen."

Presidential hopeful Donald Trump, who once owned the pageant, said the pageant is a huge thing in Colombia and they "were wild" when Miss Colombia Paulina Vega won in 2014.

"I'd tell you what I think I'd do: I'd make them a co-winner," he told the Today show. "Because what happened to the girl from Colombia is devastating. To give it to her for a couple of minutes, and then to take it away. I think . . . you have a whole country."

Many have wondered if the whole thing was a publicity stunt to draw attention to the pageant because the ending was just so strange. Either way, Steve is in the crosshairs of the controversy. However, he has had many people support him and his "honest mistake."

"You are a Stand Up Man and A True Class Act the way you went back out on the stage on live TV and took full responsibility alone. I am so proud to be your wife! I love you," his wife, Marjorie Harvey, said on Instagram.

Much like the general public, Hollywood, too, went wild with the bizarre changing of the sash. "You couldn't have paid me to care about Miss Universe competition before this. I love Steve Harvey. And both contestants too, now, actually," Mindy Kaling tweeted.

Justin Bieber quoted his own song "Sorry" in a Steve Harvey meme. Bette Midler went the political route, tweeting, "Wrong #MissUniverse crowned last night. For 2 minutes. Remember when that happened with our President in 2000 & we had to keep him 8 years?"

Steve Harvey has never wanted world wide web peace so badly.