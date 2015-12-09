Talk about making an entrance!

Steve-O posted a video of himself doing a backflip at the entrance to Twin Tower Correctional Facility in Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 2015.

He captioned it: "Here I am at jail. See ya when I see ya, folks! #yeahdude #Seaworldsucks."

The "Jackass" star was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but was released after only 9 hours due to overcrowding.

What was the crime for which he was punished? Steve-O climbed up a crane in Hollywood and then attached an inflatable killer whale to it with the message "SeaWorld Sucks."

For his grand finale, he also set off fireworks.

"If you're gonna make a statement about captivity, you might as well get yourself locked up," Steve-O told TMZ at the time of his arrest about staying in solidarity with Orcas.

In addition to 30 days in the slammer, the reality star also was sentenced to three years probation and had to pay an almost $14,000 fine.