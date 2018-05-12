Legendary singer Stevie Wonder addressed Kanye West's slavery is a choice comments, calling them "foolishness," as well as likening them to Holocaust denial, after a show at a West Hollywood Club.

The "Superstition" singer brought up West without provocation during the Thursday interview.

"There's been a lot of talk about what was said by Kanye," Wonder said. "I want people to understand that the truth is the truth and a lie is a lie. We all know that slavery was not a choice," he continued. "So I just think that people need to understand that if you know your history, if you know the truth, you know that's just foolishness."

The "High Ground" crooner also said that calling slavery a choice is like saying that the Holocaust didn't happen.

The remarks were made by West on May 1 during an interview with TMZ: "When you hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years, that sounds like choice," he said.

He maintained his position and defended his statements, refusing to back down on Twitter after the comments created a storm of criticism.

Reportedly Wonder spoke softly and without anger, saying that he felt sympathetic towards West, as he lost his mother who died after complications from cosmetic surgery procedures in 2007.

"You know he lost his mother, the horrible thing that happened," Wonder added. "I don't know if he had a chance to really mourn about all that."