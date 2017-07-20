Stevie Wonder tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Tomeeka Robyn Bracy over the weekend, according to a new report.

RadarOnline.com reported that Stevie and Tomeeka exchanged vows in intimate ceremony.

Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The couple began dating in 2012.

"It's not much I can say," a family member told Radar. "Everyone, including family had to sign a confidentiality agreement that threatens a $1 million fine if you talked to the media. I cannot quite afford $1 million."

The family source revealed that the bride donned a simple white dress while the legendary singer wore a dark suit. John Legend allegedly performed at the nuptials, singing Stevie's song, "Overjoyed."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

About 160 guests attended the wedding, and Stevie reportedly took selfies with many of the guests.

Along with family members, Al Green was also on hand to witness the ceremony.

Although Stevie's mother passed away in 2016, she had a presence, Radar's source said.

"[Stevie] said a few words, looked up and said, 'Momma, you'd be proud, I got it right this time," the guest said.

This would be Stevie's third marriage.