Well, this just took an interesting turn. Sugar Bear, the father of Honey Boo Boo, cheated on his wife with members of both genders, Mama June claims in an upcoming episode of "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars."

The bombshell was dropped as the two have tried working out their issues on the realty TV show.

Mama June spilled her guts out to former "Bachelor" stars Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, saying that Sugar Bear's alleged indiscretions still weigh on her heart.

"It's not that I don't want to talk to him," she told the couple. "It's just that, you gotta kind of process, because I know that it was there. But I believe there's more than one. The text messages that I have say men and women."

She continued, "I want him to be fully honest and I don't feel it in my gut that he's fully honest."

Sean and Catherine appear fairly stunned by the accusation that Sugar Bear has been playing for both teams, so to speak.

After carefully choosing his words, Sean said, "I just feel like, in there, that was supposed to be this monumental, game-changing moment. And it wasn't, because you still don't trust him."

Honey Boo Boo's daddy has repeatedly claimed that he's been up front and honest with Mama June, but she simply isn't accepting his answers.

"It's about us being able to move past what we've done," she pleads in a clip from the show, acknowledging that she, too, wasn't exactly perfect in their relationship (when they were separated, Mama June dated a convicted sex offender who molested her daughter.)

The couple separated in 2014 after rumors persisted that Sugar Bear had been cheating his wife.

"Sugar Bear and I have decided to take some time apart to figure out some things in our relationship," Mama June said in a statement at the time. "We want to thank y'all for your support."