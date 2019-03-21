Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tamron Hall's new self-titled show doesn't premiere until the fall, but she's already making some demands.

She wants the show to have a big shot of estrogen!

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/REX/Shutterstock

"When I came to [an early] meeting to discuss my new show . . . there were only men in the room," she told the audience at Rolling Stone's Women Shaping the Future brunch, according to Page Six. "And I had to say, 'Sorry to tell you, but we are going to have a lot of women on staff. Sorry, but I don't want to just talk to you men all day. We need some women in here.'"

The new show won't begin until after Tamron, 48, welcomes her first child.

Paul Zimmerman/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, she revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, music executive Steven Greener, were expecting their first child together.

"Surprise guys, can you believe it," she said. "I'm about to be a mommy very soon."

In a follow up Instagram, she said, "It's clear a daytime talk show isn't the only thing I've been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles."

On March 14, the veteran newswoman showed off her baby bump at the ADAPT Leadership Awards Gala in New York City.

"Bump waits on no one or any fashion," she joked after squeezing into a cranberry-hued silk Roland Mouret gown. She added that she has "a few more weeks to go."