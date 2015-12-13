Of course she did.

Leave it to Taylor Swift to give her fans a gift on her own birthday.

Early on Dec. 13, the pop superstar shared an adorable photo of herself as a little girl on Instagram, captioning it, "Today I begin my 26th year of freaking out over stuff."

Two hours later, she had another wonderful treat for her fans. "Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes! I have a little surprise for you. The 1989 World Tour Live, Directed by Jonas Akerlund, Released on @applemusic December 20, 2015," Taylor wrote on Instagram along with a teaser trailer for the movie she'd secretly been making all year long before she wrapped up her wildly successful world tour this week.

Meanwhile, several of Taylor's squad took to social media to honor her on her 26th birthday.

Selena Gomez shared a throwback photo plus a recent snapshot with Taylor on Instagram, captioning it, "I don't know life without you Taylor. Happy birthday!"

Supermodel Gigi Hadid posted a video showing herself embracing Taylor along with the message, "What a year, T! Love you, so proud and grateful to call you my friend. You are beyond. Happy Birthday - can't wait to celebrate soooon 💙 @taylorswift."

Actress Jaime King, who named Taylor godmother to her son Leo earlier in 2015, also took to Instagram to post lengthy and gushing tribute to her friend in which she praised her work ethic as well as her ability to inspire positive friendships among women.

"With your music, you grab the hearts of countless hearts & don't let go. As my sister, with your irresistible enthusiasm, un-f------ unbeatable passion and true honesty, feels like home," Jaime wrote.

"To have changed the perception of female friendships (even in the smallest way) because somehow, in this crazy world where women want to hurt each other, we have a thoughtful group of friends where we have chosen to love each other through it all, and support our peers along the way & with open arms you bring this sisterhood to life Intimately and sincerely," Jaime added.