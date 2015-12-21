Farrah Abraham admits she will make "changes" in her career after confirming she's in the process of adopting a second child.

"I'm happy to confirm I'm moving forward in my adoption process," she told Us Weekly. "This means I will be making some changes in my career to welcome a new addition to my family."

Farrah, who got her fame on the original "Teen Mom" series, has a 6-year-old daughter Sophia. Her daughter's dad, Derek Underwood, died in a tragic car crash in February 2009 just two months before the little girl was born.

The 24-year-old has raised Sophia as a single mom, but briefly gave up custody of her to her mother in 2011, while she moved to Florida to pursue her education and modeling.

Farrah, who starred in a pornographic film in 2013 and has a personal line of sex toys, has come under fire recently for her parenting skills after allowing Sophia to have social media accounts and revealing she gave her more than $1,300 after she lost a tooth.

In the trailer for season 5 of "Teen Mom OG," Farrah opens up about the struggles of being a single parent.

"Sometimes you're immature, and you're selfish, and you don't think about other people but yourself," she tells her 6-year-old, who is shown hitting her mom and throwing things in the room.

Despite the recent controversy, Farrah says she is ready to add to her family.

"[I am] very excited and this feels so right. I'm very blessed for this opportunity," she told Us Weekly. She also said Sophia is excited to become a big sister.

"Sophia is in the right frame of mind and is very supportive as well," the reality star admitted to OK!. "She is very open and accepting to understanding that someone else had other parents, and we would be their second parent and be a loving family to them."

"Teen Mom OG" will air on MTV on Jan. 4, 2016.