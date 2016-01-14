"Teen Mom 3" and "16 & Pregnant" star Mackenzie McKee was rushed to the hospital with diabetic complications.

TMZ reported that Mackenzie was ill at home and began "violently throwing up." It was then that her mother and husband Josh made a beeline for the hospital near their home in Miami, Okla.

Her health had been a concern earlier in the evening. Via an at home test kit, Mackenzie discovered that her blood sugar was "dangerously high."

When her symptoms worsened, her family decided not to leave anything more to chance, racing to the hospital.

Doctors are continuing to attempt to stabilize her sugar levels, the celebrity website says.

A fitness fanatic, Mackenzie had been training and dieting for a fitness competition. Doctors believe that that could have been a factor in her sickness.

In the past, she has had trouble controlling her blood sugar. She made claims that she began have health issues after a car accident last year.

According to her social media, she was all smiles just hours before her health episode, going rolling skating with her two children, Jaxie Taylor and Gannon.

"I am THAT mom," she captioned a snap of her in the rink with her kids. "Thank you @joshmckee28 for taking us to skate. And thank you kids for the extra 1 million calories I just burned from either pushing a 4 year old on skates or carrying a baby. Holy cow, I'm in shape, but this was intense."