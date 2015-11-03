"Teen Mom" star Gary Shirley is off the market!

The lovable ex of Amber Portwood got hitched, as the site The Ashley discovered. Court records show that Gary filed for a marriage license and wed girlfriend, Kristina Anderson, on Sep. 28.

The two have yet to confirm their nuptials on their social media accounts, which isn't surprising considering that they never let fans know that they were engaged. Their relationship has never been conventional, as the two started dating in 2013 while Kristina was technically still married to her first husband, Greg. After she divorced Greg, with whom she shares a daughter, Kristina was free to continue to pursue her relationship with Gary. The two have been together ever since.

Gary and Kristina's relationship was chronicled on "Teen Mom OG," on which Kristina announced her pregnancy. The two welcomed their daughter, Emilee, on April 30.

And while Kristina and Gary's ex-fiancée Amber never buddied up on the show, things seem to be cordial between the women now. Gary shared a picture on Twitter of Amber visiting their newest addition at the hospital.

This is Gary's first marriage, as he and Amber never made it to the altar. For her part, Amber is currently engaged to Matt Baer, and the two have plans to marry in October 2016.