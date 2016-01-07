It's been a whirlwind for Teresa Giudice who was released from jail on Dec. 23, 2015.

Now that she's gotten back to regular scheduled programming with her family, she's focusing on getting her looks and body back.

The "Real Housewife of New Jersey" star did spend a lot of time exercising, by taking yoga classes and using free weights, while spending time behind bars.

But a source tells Us Weekly, Teresa thinks her face looks "haggard and 10 years older."

Allegedly Teresa, 43, blames the stress of her family's legal woes and the inability to keep up with her beauty routine as a few of the reasons why she's not happy with her appearance.

Another thing she's not happy with is that she's lost a lot of hair after her year of living in jail, but she hopes as the stress eases it will grow back.

The source also claims that Teresa is eager to get Botox and fillers again, but the beauty junkie will have to wait.

Teresa is currently under house arrest and wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet until Feb. 5.

The realty star is only allowed to leave the house for work, medical and family situations that have all been approved by her parole officer.