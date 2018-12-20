First comes prison, then comes paradise.

With Joe Giudice spending Christmas behind bars at FCI Allenwood following a fraud conviction, his wife, Teresa Giudice, plans to celebrate the holiday with their four daughters while on a tropical vacation, according to Page Six.

The family does not plan to spend Christmas day with Joe, but they are planning to visit with him on Dec. 21, the report notes.

Teresa, along with Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, will open presents in New Jersey in the morning before jetting off to a warmer location.

The family has a lot on its mind. In October, multiple media outlets confirmed that Joe will be deported to Italy after he is released from prison next year, where he's serving a 41-month sentence. He's set to be released in March.

"Immigration Judge John Ellington ordered Giuseppe Giudice removed from the United States," the press secretary at Pennsylvania's York Immigration Court said on Oct. 10.

During the hearing, the judge announced, "Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief. Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law."

Joe has appealed the decision, but is still waiting for a decision.

"It's [a] difficult time for us to be going through this and we're just hopeful for the best and we're staying positive and that's what I tell my girls," Teresa previously told Page Six. "Like it's in God's hands and hopefully everything will work out."