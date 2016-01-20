Jena Malone is having a baby!

The 31-year-old "Hunger Games" star shared the good news through Instagram on Jan. 20, 2016 by posting a photo of her baby bump, taken by her boyfriend and baby daddy Ethan DeLorenzo as well as a sweet message.

"Womb to womb, to beating wing, I climb out of the eternal and into the shape of me," she wrote. "Some words I wrote years ago when I was thinking about my own mother. And the woman she was when she had me. And the woman I was reaching to become."

She further shared, "The shape your desires make out of you. The body you have become to hold your dreams. It's with two feet firmly on the ground and a heart swelling in an ocean of love that I'd like to share the new shape I am becoming to hold the greatest dream of them all #babybump #newparents."

A few days prior, she gushed about her beau. "Head over heels. Literally. With my one and only," she captioned an adorable pic of them.

This will be Jena's first child. Congrats to the parents-to-be!