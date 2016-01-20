… And the award for best Oscar drama goes to … the Oscars itself!

Ever since the nominations for Hollywood's biggest night were announced, many of the entertainment industry's biggest names have been in an uproar over the lack of black nominees.

The list of those upset seems to be getting longer and longer, with Quincy Jones now getting involved in the heated issue.

How did Hollywood's biggest night become a lightning rod of controversy? Here's how…

Jada Pinkett-Smith fired the first salvo at the Academy after her husband, Will Smith, wasn't nominated for his work in "Concussion."

"Maybe it's time we pull back our resources and we put them back into our communities, and we make programs for ourselves that acknowledge us in ways that we see fit, that are just as good as the so-called mainstream," she said on Jan. 17.

Jada, who has said she will not attend the Oscars, then suggested, "We can no longer beg for the love, acknowledgment or respect of any group."

The firestorm was ignited.

One day after Jada's comments, legendary director Spike Lee voiced his displeasure with the all-white nominees, too.

"We Cannot Support It And Mean No Disrespect To My Friends, Host Chris Rock and Producer Reggie Hudlin, President Isaacs And The Academy," he wrote on his Instagram page on Jan. 18, name-checking a pair of black industry insiders involved in the telecast. "But, How Is It Possible For The 2nd Consecutive Year All 20 Contenders Under The Actor Category Are White? And Let's Not Even Get Into The Other Branches. 40 White Actors In 2 Years And No Flava At All. We Can't Act?! WTF!!"

Many saw this as a call to boycott the Oscars.

For several days, the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite was a trending topic on social media.

The heat against the Academy was so bad that Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, who is black, issued a statement saying she is implementing changes to include more diversity.

"I'd like to acknowledge the wonderful work of this year's nominees. While we celebrate their extraordinary achievements, I am both heartbroken and frustrated about the lack of inclusion," she said. "This is a difficult but important conversation, and it's time for big changes. The Academy is taking dramatic steps to alter the makeup of our membership. In the coming days and weeks we will conduct a review of our membership recruitment in order to bring about much-needed diversity in our 2016 class and beyond."

That same day, established actor David Oyelowo said, "The Academy is an institution in which they all say radical and timely change cannot happen quickly. It better happen quickly. The law of this country can change in a matter of months. It better come on. The Oscars is on February 28. Cheryl needs us to pray that by that date, change is going to come. We need to pray for Cheryl, we need to support Cheryl, we need to love Cheryl. We cannot afford to get bitter, we cannot afford to get negative. But we must make our voice heard."

On Jan. 19, Tyrese tried to convince Chris Rock to pull out of his hosting duties.

"There is no joke you can crack to ever change the way we all feel," he said.

Oscar-winning actor George Clooney said, "We are moving in the wrong direction."

Lupita Nyong'o, who won for Best Supporting Actress in 2014, said she was "disappointed."

On Jan. 20, the anger had not subsided. In an interview with "Good Morning America," Spike Lee said he never called for a boycott, but was adamant that he will not be attending the show.

"Here's the thing. I have never used the word boycott," he said. "All I said was my beautiful wife Tonya, we're not coming. That's it, then I gave the reasons, so I never used the word boycott."

"It's like do you. We're not coming," he said. "I'm not going. My wife's not going. Everyone else can do what they want to do."

Not long after Spike's comments, one of the biggest names in the business called for change: Quincy Jones.

"We've got to find a solution. It's been going on for too long," he said, adding that he plans on asking to speak with the Academy's board of governors. Quincy is set to present an award at this year's Oscars. If, however, the board refuses to speak, he'll refuse to present.

"It's frightening to see 90% white and 80% white males" nominated, he said.