Christmas came early for Dwayne Johnson and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Dec. 16, and on Sunday, the 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the first photo of their newborn and reveal her first name: Jasmine!

In the precious photo, The Rock's bundle of joy can be seen snuggled up on her dad's chest just minutes after birth.

Johnson also showed off his softer side in the post, penning a very sweet and emotional message.

"Kinda crazy, but in this cool and powerful skin to skin bonding moment with my newborn baby Jasmine, I had just one wish I asked the universe," he wrote. "Give me the strength to be a better man today than I was yesterday. If I can accomplish that, then I'd have a good shot at being a great father."

"To all you young men out there who will be fathers one day, the goal of 'being better' will never steer you wrong," he continued. "Trust me."

He then began to gush over his "fearless" girlfriend and what it was like to witness the true "beauty of a woman."

"Something else that'll never steer you wrong is 'walking thru the fire' with your baby's mama. I was right there during labor, helping her breathe, every highly intense contraction, every second of pain, right there watching the actual birth, cutting the cord and wiping the tears," he explained. "Incredible. (Now don't get me wrong boys, it wasn't like I was at the end of the table, squatting like a catcher waiting for the fastball to come down the pike..😂 but as men, it's a miracle we should witness because it'll give you a whole new respect for the strength and beauty of a woman)."

Johnson and Hashian have been dating since 2007. Jasmine is the former wrestler's second daughter -- he also shares 14-year-old Simone with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

Back in October, Johnson made headlines when he delivered a flawless rendition of iHeart Memphis' viral dance craze, "Hit the Quan," which topped ET's Best Celebrity Dance Moments of 2015. Perhaps Jasmine will pick up on her daddy's dance moves in the future?