The truth about Liam Neeson's 'incredibly famous' girlfriend revealed, plus more cele

Liam Neeson's mystery love revealed -- kinda ...

When the Irish Independent asked Liam Neeson whether he had Valentine's Day plans with anyone special, his response titillated fans of the handsome 63-year-old widower, inspiring them to surmise on social media that he might be dating a celeb like Madonna, Susan Sarandon or Kristen Stewart. "I'd embarrass her if I said her name. She's incredibly famous. I'll have to do my best for her," he told the paper at the time. Well, it looks like Us Weekly has unearthed the truth behind Liam's lucky mystery lady: the actor "was just joking," a source confirmed to the tab. Ah, well. A fan can still hope!

