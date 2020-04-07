'Tiger King' star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the big cat breeder and zookeeper who's better known as Joe Exotic, might be behind bars serving time for attempting to hire a hitman to kill big cat activist and rival Carole Baskin.

Sue Ogrocki/AP/Shutterstock

But he's just signed a contract to participate in a newly announced Investigation Discovery series that's a sequel of sorts to Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," Page Six reports.

ID's new show, "Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic," will look deeper into the disappearance of Jack "Don" Lewis, Carole's first husband. "It's going to take a deeper dive into the crime," a source told Page Six. "Joe has a contract for the project, and he is going to be participating."

Details of his participation remain unclear, however, as Joe was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January for his crimes, which in addition to attempting to off Carole also include wildlife law violations.

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the new show -- though its title is focused on Joe -- will explore what happened to Carole's missing husband. The series, which doesn't yet have a release date, will show "the investigation you didn't get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows and the exclusive footage that has never been shown," ID said in a statement.

"Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big cat circus," ID said in a statement published by EW. "Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin's master plan finally take effect? Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking -- except for one man -- and that man is the center of ID's upcoming investigative series."

Joe has accused Carole of being involved in Don's death, which she's denied.