For Tim McGraw, everything is in moderation, even burgers.

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

McGraw is currently promoting his book "Grit and Grace," which discusses his new healthy lifestyle, but it doesn't mean he can't have a cheat meal now and then.

The 52-year-old country singer shared a photo on Instagram of himself sitting on a private plane indulging in a large burger, French fries and onion rings from southern burger chain, Whataburger. "It's all about moderation and earning it," he captioned the post.

McGraw recently opened up to People about his decision to change his lifestyle.

"It wasn't like I was trying to lose 40 pounds, I was just wanting to get healthy," he explained. McGraw shared that friends commented on his drinking, as he would have a beer or two before each show, and he decided to kick the habit, letting a fitness routine take the place of alcohol in his life.

He has since undergone a full transformation. "My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper," McGraw said. "Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me."

However, while he hits the gym and skips booze, one indulgence remains the same.

"My lifestyle wasn't as good," he admitted in January. "Up until 3 o'clock in the morning, having that extra beer with the band, eating cheeseburgers late, and not hitting the gym in the morning."