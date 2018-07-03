Tina Turner's eldest son, Craig Raymond Turner, has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TMZ reported that authorities arrived at Craig's Studio City, Calif., home around noon on July 3 and found his body.

Craig, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was in the real estate business in the Los Angeles area.

Craig was born in 1958 when his famous mother was 18 years old. His biological father is a musician named Raymond Hill. After Tina married Ike Turner, Ike adopted Craig as his own.

Tina is currently in Paris attending events associated with Paris Fashion Week events. On Tuesday, she stepped out for the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show.