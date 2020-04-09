Lindsie Chrisley isn't exactly on the best terms with her famous father, but she doesn't wish ill will on him — and she's slamming people who do!

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

On Wednesday, Todd Chrisley announced that he tested positive for coronavirus and had been hospitalized for a few days. After the news broke, a few people sent celebratory messages to Lindsie.

"The audacity of some people blows my mind," Todd's estranged daughter wrote on her Instagram Story along with a screenshot of the message. "This is disgusting. My inbox is flooding with similar messages & I'm not here for it. Get right or get off my page."

Instagram

She then warned the person, "Don't make me post your handles. Let's make you 'legendary,'" a reference to their Instagram name.

Lindsie's relationship with Todd has been strained at best -- she's accused the "Chrisley Knows Best" star and her stepbrother Chase of extorting her with a sex tape.

NBC via Getty Images

When Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley were indicted for tax evasion and other federal charges last year, Todd's eldest son, Kyle, alleged that Lindsie alerted authorities to the alleged crimes.

"It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father's arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information," her attorney said in a statement at the time. "Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017."

In August 2019, Todd alleged on national TV that Lindsie had cheated on her husband with two men who previously appeared on "The Bachelorette."

He added, "Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her."