Tom Hanks is committed to staying positive during his quarantine in Australia, after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images

On Sunday, March 15, the actor posted an update on his Instagram page featuring his meal of a glass of water and two pieces of toast with Vegemite, a traditional Australian spread made of a yeast extract. Accompanying him at breakfast were a mama Kangaroo, with a little baby in her pouch, waving the Australian flag, and a little koala hanging on the Vegemite tube.

"Thanks to the Helpers," the 63-year-old actor wrote. "Let's take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx"

Helpers is a reference to a traditional quote from Fred Rodgers. "My mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,'" the children's television host, who Hanks played in the 2019 movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," would say.

CTMG, Inc. / SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. / Lacey Terrell / .

Hanks shared he and wife Rita Wilson's diagnosis' on Instagram on March 11.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he wrote. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated."

A day later, he posted a photo of the two of them thanking the people in Australia for taking good care of them. "There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball," he wrote, referencing another one of his most well-known movies, 1992's "A League of Their Own."