Sir Tom Jones is 78 years old, but in his mind, he's still a dreamboat.

During an interview with The Mirror in the United Kingdom, the crooner, who was an unapologetic male sex symbol of the '60s and '70s, was asked if he has lived up to the 1999 single "Sex Bomb."

"I hope so. I feel as strong as ever," he said. "I don't feel any different. I'm just an older version of what I was 40 years ago."

Over the summer, Tom was in the news after he canceled a string of shows in Europe due to a bacterial lung infection, which caused him to be hospitalized.

"I was on the road and when we got to London, I was feeling weak. I wasn't feeling so good and they said, 'You had better get yourself checked, your blood and everything,'" he recalled. "So I was in there for four days and they checked everything and said it was a viral infection. I just didn't feel good and they said you need antibiotics. So they gave it intravenously and that was it."

At the time, he tweeted that his disappointment in canceling shows because of the health scare, writing, "it's the worst feeling having to let down everyone who was coming as well as everyone who is involved with the event."

The health scare, he implied to The Mirror, was a little blown out of proportion.

"If it had happened at another time, nobody would have taken any notice," he said. "I would have gone in for a couple of days and that would have been it. But I had to cancel shows. So that was a big deal."