"Saving Private Ryan" star Tom Sizemore was arrested on Thursday for DUI, according to a report, and the new arrest could have far-reaching ramifications.

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that the oft-troubled actor was pulled over early Thursday morning in Glendale, Calif., for a traffic violation. Police quickly noticed signs of impairment and allegedly found Tom to be in possession of narcotics.

He was booked into jail on charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

In most cases like this, the punishment would be fairly cut and dry and likely lead to probation. However, Tom was arrested in January 2019 after police found him to be in possession of a small amount of meth and heroin during a traffic stop. Two months later Tom cut a plea deal, but the deal specified that he needed to stay above the law for a year. TMZ notes that Tom could go straight to jail if a judge finds he violated the terms of the deal.

Tom has had a fairly lengthy history with the law. In addition to Thursday morning's arrest and last January's arrest, Tom was also arrested in 2016 for domestic violence (an incident that occurred a few weeks after he accidentally ran over a stuntman). In 2003, he was sentenced to six months in jail for a domestic incident involving then-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss.

Getty Images

In addition, he's had a long history of drug use, and in a 2017 interview with The Daily Mail, the "Black Hawk Down" star spoke openly about his past struggles with addiction.

"My life's gotten a lot better, it's been a real chronicle, but I've got a long history of substance abuse, I was in a really bad place," he said.

His rock bottom, he said, was when, "I was living in a squat, in Sylmar, up in the woods, with no water, no electricity. I'm pretty handy though, so I stole some electricity from the telephone pole, redirected some water. That was not cool."

In that same 2017 interview, he said he's aware that drugs ruined a lot of opportunities for him.

"If I can't stay sober, put me in a field and get rid of me, I'm no good anymore," he said, claiming he was four years sober at the time. "Drugs are a progressive disease, if I do drugs again I go right back to where I was before, I was ineffectual, I could barely get dressed, I was hopeless."