Tony Robbins' forthcoming book won't likely ever see the light of day amid allegations he sexually harassed fans and staffers.

BuzzFeed News reported on Thursday that Simon & Schuster will no longer publish the self help guru's book, "The Path: Accelerating Your Journey to Financial Freedom."

"We are not proceeding with publication of 'The Path,'" a source told the outlet, who further claimed that Simon & Schuster stopped advertising the book amid the sexual misconduct claims.

Entertainment Weekly later confirmed that the publisher has scrapped plans to publish "The Path."

However, lawyers for the motivational speaker denied that the book has been shelved, telling BuzzFeed, "To state or suggest otherwise is absolutely false."

Tony, 59, has been under fire ever since BuzzFeed News released a damning report that accused him sexual misconduct and berating victims of rape and violence. Part of the May 17 story also included a leaked recording seems to show Tony accusing a woman of lying about being abused by a man.

"A yearlong investigation by BuzzFeed News, based on leaked recordings, internal documents, and dozens of interviews with fans and insiders, reveals how Robbins has berated abuse victims and subjected his followers to unorthodox and potentially dangerous techniques. And former female fans and staffers have accused him of inappropriate sexual advances," the article stated.

In an open letter, Tony called the report "an inaccurate, agenda-driven version of the past, pierced with falsehoods."

"I have never behaved in the reckless, irresponsible, or malicious manner intimated by false, unfounded, and incendiary allegations suggested by BuzzFeed story-tellers," he wrote.

Tony's lawyers said at the time that the BuzzFeed story is a "predetermined" narrative against their client "as part of their 'Me Too' Agenda."