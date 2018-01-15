Lady Gaga is going to have to make some changes if her little monsters want to sip the wine she's been developing.

According to The Blast, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office suspended Gaga's application for "Joanne Trattoria Vino Rosso" because it claims it would cause confusion in the marketplace with a company who already has a trademark for "Trattoria."

AdMedia / Splash News

Late last year, Gaga filed trademark documents to secure the rights to "Joanne Trattoria Vino Blanco" and "Joanne Trattoria Vino Rossa," which is Italian for white white and red wine, respectively. The wine was to be served at Gaga's father's New York City restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, which is named after Gaga's late aunt.

According to her filing documents, the "Bad Romance" singer planned to use the white and red wine for "wine, prepared wine cocktails, wine coolers, wine punches and prepared alcoholic cocktails."

The Blast reported last December that Gaga is already developing another line of wines called "Grigio Girls," named after one of her songs.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Gaga's affinity for wine is well known. At one point, she was reportedly interested in buying property in California's wine country.

"Gaga is really into her food and wine. When she isn't on tour she is cooking and drinking the most expensive bottles she can get her hands on," a source told the Sun in 2012. "After touring in Europe she has taken a real interest in the production of her favorite reds."