Travis Scott might require surgery after seriously injuring his knee during a concert over the weekend.

TMZ reports that the "Stargazing" singer dislocated his knee when he fell on stage during the Rolling Loud festival in New York. Still, he managed to finish his set.

Since then, Travis has already sought the opinion of a leading orthopedic specialist in Los Angeles, but according to the webloid, doctors want Travis to wait a few days to determine if surgery is actually needed.

Travis, though, is already leaning toward surgery because he wants to be back to full strength for concerts and recreational activities, such as playing basketball.

The knee injury comes on the heels of the rapper's split with Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares a daughter, Stormi. The former couple, however, reunited on Sunday, hanging out at the makeup mogul's home.

"They got along well and were so happy being a family with Stormi," a source told E! News. "It looked like nothing has changed with them."

In fact, Travis posted a video of the 20-month-old tot dancing to his song "Stargazing" on Sunday, presumably from Kylie's house.

After Kylie and Travis' split, many in their inner circle indicated that chances of a reconciliation were very high.

"They are recovering from [their break] and are happy to spend time together again," E!'s source said.

Whether Kylie and Travis reconnect remains to be seen, but one thing in Kylie's future is more children. On Friday the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took questions from fans on Instagram, and one follower asked her if she plans to give Stormi, any siblings.

"I can't wait to have more babies," she replied, but added that she's "not ready just yet."