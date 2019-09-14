Of the 236 "Friends" episodes that aired, there are still two that make co-creator Marta Kauffman cringe.

Jon Ragel / NBCU Photo Bank / NBC via Getty Images

While speaking during a "Friends" panel for the 25th anniversary of the show's first airing, Martha said she isn't thrilled with an episode in the third season in which Lisa Kudrow's character, Phoebe, falls in love with a man, played by David Arquette, who's stalking her twin sister Ursula.

"We did a lot of rewriting on that to make that work," she said during the panel, according to Page Six.

Reisig & Taylor / NBCU Photo Bank / NBC via Getty Images

She also isn't too pleased with another Phoebe-centric plot line, one in which she gets chicken pox and gives them to her crush Ryan, who's played by Charlie Sheen.

Fellow co-creator David Crane couldn't single out any particular moments of regret.

"It's one of those things where, I don't watch the show at home, but occasionally if we're traveling or whatever, it will be on and sometimes I'll see something … and it will be like, 'Wow, that actually holds up,'" he said, "and then there are definitely times where I'll go, 'Really? We went with that?'"

Warner Bros.

"Friends," of course, was wildly popular during its 10-year run from 1994 to 2004. It's still such a fan favorite that WarnerMedia's new streaming service, HBO Max, reportedly paid $85 million per year for five years ($425 million total) to land the exclusive streaming rights to the sitcom, snatching them away from Netflix, who previously paid $100 million to keep streaming rights for the old episodes through 2019.

Getty Images North America

Late last year, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, left the door open for a possible "Friends" reunion.

"The girls always say we would love to do it again," she revealed during an interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Dec. 5. "And the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason."

Martha has previously said a "Friends" reunion is "never happening."