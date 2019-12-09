Girl, bye!

Tyler Cameron has removed all traces of Hannah Brown from his Instagram. When exactly he conducted the social media purge isn't known. He also doesn't appear to have "liked" any of her recent posts on social media either.

John Fleenor / ABC via Getty Images

Still, it doesn't appear that there is bad blood between the duo, as they recently hugged after crossing paths at the E! People's Choice Awards. He also supported her while she appeared on "Dancing With the Stars."

"You got this HB. Be where your feet are and enjoy the ride," he commented on her social media in late October. "You're doing amazing."

lastnightsparty /

Tyler and Hannah met on "The Bachelorette." He made it all the way to the finale, but she sent him home in favor of Jed Wyatt. Afterward, it was revealed that Jed had a girlfriend at home the whole time, so he and Hannah split. Many were hoping that she and Tyler would rekindle the flame -- especially after she asked him out during "The Bachelorette: After The Final Rose."

The two appeared to be looking at a second chance at love, and he was even seen leaving her house, but Tyler began dating Gigi Hadid shortly thereafter. That romance fizzled out in late September.

ROKA / BACKGRID

Tyler hasn't forgotten about his "Bachelorette" roots, though, as he often posts images with several of the guys from his season, including an image from this past weekend with Dustin Kendrick, Dylan Barbour and current "Bachelor" Peter Weber.

"A night with friends," he wrote.