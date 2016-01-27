Tyra Banks has had a lot of titles -- supermodel, entrepreneur, talk show host -- and now: mom!

The 42-year-old and her boyfriend, Norwegian photographer Erik Asla, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate on Jan. 27.

The new mom took to Instagram to make the announcement with a photo of a newborn baby hospital hat.

"The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world," she captioned the sweet picture.

"We are so excited for our new baby boy bundle of joy. The journey to now has not been an easy process, as I've shared before. But there was a beautiful bright light at the end of the tunnel for me and his father, Erik," she expressed to People exclusively.

Tyra has been quite open about her infertility struggles in the past, including talking about her attempt at trying IVF procedures.

"When I turned 40, the one thing I was not happy about is that I did not have kids," she told People. "When you're like, 'OK, I'm just going to do it,' then it's not so easy as you get older."

Well, we are very happy all worked out for her!