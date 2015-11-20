Will "FABLife" still be fabulous without Tyra Banks?

Tyra is quitting her daytime show after just two months.

The Hollywood Reporter received a statement saying that the 41-year-old wants to focus on her cosmetics line.

"This is a very difficult time, but necessary," she said in the statement. "I will be devoting more time to my new, growing cosmetics company, TYRA Beauty, which is expanding faster than anticipated, as well as overseeing my company's other entertainment ventures. I will however continue to support the growth and success of FABLife and greatly admire my fellow co-hosts and the talented production team behind the show."

Tyra will continue to executive produce the show through December, and as of now, there are reportedly no plans to replace her. Her co-hosts Chrissy Teigen, Joe Zee, Lauren Makk and Leah Ashley will remain on the show.

But for those of you who will miss Tyra on the show, you have a chance to work for her because she's hiring! She tweeted on Nov. 19 that you too can join her team. "Wanna join my team? If you're a fierce writer & want to be a part of a beauty direct selling startup-Apply here," she wrote with a LinkedIn link.

On Friday, she tweeted to "Nylon Magazine" that working for her "is indeed a very fierce experience."

Good luck to all who apply!