Although four people are suing Usher alleging that he exposed them to the herpes virus, he isn't looking to settle with any of them.

TMZ reported that there have been absolutely no settlement talks, and Usher "has no interest in making the claims go away in return for money."

There could be one catch, though. Lawsuits can be expensive, and at some point Usher may have to look at the cost of defending himself vs the cost of simply ending the lawsuit. As of now, that's not on his plate.

Usher has yet to publicly address the allegations.

One of the women suing Usher is Quantasia Sharpton, who claims she had sex with him in 2014 in a New Jersey hotel. He has adamantly denied that he hooked up with her to his friends.

Last week, TMZ reported that Usher told his inner circle that he didn't have sex with Quantasia because she's not his type. In a press conference, Quantasia says Usher pulled her up on stage, which he admits certainly could have happened. He pulls women on stage almost every night.

A source said Usher "looks to bring a diverse group of people up onstage, not just supermodels," and he believes it's "an esteem booster" to pick out certain people in the audience.

The lawsuit came after a different woman sued Usher for $20 million, claiming he gave her herpes this year. The woman sued as "Jane Doe." "Jane" initially sued for $10 million. She then upped the ante and sued him for $20 million, saying that she tested positive for herpes simplex 2, alleging that she got it from him.

Those claims come after legal documents were unearthed that showed Usher paid another woman $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit in which she claimed she contracted a sexually transmitted disease from him.