"Vanderpump Rules" star Kristen Doute is about to face a new reality, one that will have her looking a little bit better.

The reality star is on the mend after undergoing reconstructive facial surgery this week. The procedure was made necessary after Kristen fell in early October, causing cheekbone and orbital skull fractures.

On Nov. 5, Kristen posted a side by side image from the hospital as she recovered. One image, shared with her 157,000 followers, shows her hooked up to an IV, while the other shows her in bed with a towel covering her face.

"Just because you don't remember it doesn't mean it didn't happen!," she captioned the images that just so happened to be taken the day of the season premiere of "Vanderpump Rules."

She then amended her caption adding a few more details.

"For those of you who like to jump to negative conclusions, I'll clear up my sarcasm," she said. "I had reconstructive surgery due to multiple orbital socket fractures that happened a few weeks ago. Coincidence was crazy and my surgery was the premiere day."

Fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroeder made sure her cast mate was comfortable during her recovery, bringing food and blankets for her.

Kristen tweeted, "Bored AF waiting for my angels @stassischroeder @getbcarter to bring dinner and pillows/blankets from home."

The reality star had been hiding a black eye since she fell. But, she managed to poke fun at it and even make it work for her well-played Halloween costume, going as Rocky Balboa of the classic movie "Rocky."

"The black eye is real, the rest are just accessories," she captioned an Instagram photo of her costume.

Up until then, she had been using cover up to hide the facial bruising.